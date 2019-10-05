SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. 264,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,522. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,457.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares in the company, valued at $746,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,754 shares of company stock worth $2,947,184. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.