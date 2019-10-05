Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE SSD traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

