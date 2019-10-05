Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after buying an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 189,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,526. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $453,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,326,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $1,092,850. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

