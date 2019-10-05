Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.44.

In other news, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $1,266,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,562,115 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.57. 16,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 535.60 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.