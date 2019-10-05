Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,794 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $211,794,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.46. 2,106,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,065,036. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.14.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

