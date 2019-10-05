SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

