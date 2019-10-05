Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 62159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

