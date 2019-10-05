Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $54,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.88. 14,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.