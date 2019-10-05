Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NYSE SIG traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 444,017 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 349,327 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,886,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

