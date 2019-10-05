Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 54,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 102,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.