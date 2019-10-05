Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $48.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

SSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,621. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a PE ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

