Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 230.14 ($3.01).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 171.85 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176.85 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.12).

In other news, insider Archie Norman acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

