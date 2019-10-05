Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.88.

SHOP stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.20. 2,746,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,983. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.35 and a 200-day moving average of $294.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

