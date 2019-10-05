Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.88.
SHOP stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.20. 2,746,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,983. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.35 and a 200-day moving average of $294.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.39 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
