Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. 987,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

