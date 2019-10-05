SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $61.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

