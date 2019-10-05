SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $207.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.18.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 255,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 546.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

