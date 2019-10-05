Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Seacor stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 86,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,346. Seacor has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacor will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $351,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,140,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,702,438.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seacor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,232,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

