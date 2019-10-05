SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 2,587,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. SEA has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SEA by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $220,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,393 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,249,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,446 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,575 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.