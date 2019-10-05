Scorum Coins Hits Market Capitalization of $190,205.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $190,205.00 and $16,256.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01017202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

