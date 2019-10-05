Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 price objective on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of SALT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 402,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,534. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $454.50 million, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

