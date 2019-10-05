Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.75 ($0.68), with a volume of 7529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.25 ($0.68).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Science in Sport in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.39. The company has a market cap of $62.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

