Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Winmark were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WINA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Winmark news, VP Renae M. Gaudette sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $73,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Murphy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.22, for a total transaction of $76,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,040 shares of company stock worth $4,084,484. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $144.36 and a 52-week high of $194.85. The company has a market cap of $673.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 236.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

