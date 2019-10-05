Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $67,000 Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $21,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $10,486,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 43.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 530,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 27.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 602,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

