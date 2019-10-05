Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 8,913 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $20.06 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $320.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

