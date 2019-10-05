Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 105,986 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.0% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 180,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 240.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

In other Community Health Systems news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,062.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,500 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.37. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

