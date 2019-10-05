Schroder Investment Management Group Has $81,000 Stock Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

