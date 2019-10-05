Schroder Investment Management Group Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,581 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 325.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

