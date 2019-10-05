Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 83,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $210.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

