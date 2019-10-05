Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Santander Consumer USA from an equal rating to a weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 791,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,078. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,526,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,033 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,107,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,218,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 111,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

