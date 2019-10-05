Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director David B. Farrell acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

