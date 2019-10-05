Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,176,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $997.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

