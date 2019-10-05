SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $122.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00854899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00206505 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006002 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00072112 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004247 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

