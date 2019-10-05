Safe (SAFE) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00008797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $117,407.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00866460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00211759 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005970 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004223 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

