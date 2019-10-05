Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.00

News headlines about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RYAAY stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $89.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

