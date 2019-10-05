Rupee Price Hits $0.0020 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $73,404.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 36,146,450 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

