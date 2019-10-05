Rubycoin (RBY) One Day Volume Tops $67.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $67.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021219 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004464 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,375,938 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

