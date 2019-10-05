Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,319 ($30.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,318.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,440.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.24%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

