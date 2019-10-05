Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to “Outperform”

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Methanex from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 518,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Methanex has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.