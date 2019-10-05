Royal Bank of Canada Sells 98,439 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.44. 16,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

