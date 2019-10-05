Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,344 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,044,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 176,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

