Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.45% of Milacron worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 915.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCRN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Milacron Holdings Corp has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $20.66.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $81,435.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

