Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.98% of Pulse Electronics worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pulse Electronics by 81.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pulse Electronics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after buying an additional 473,665 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Pulse Electronics by 276.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Pulse Electronics during the first quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pulse Electronics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period.

Get Pulse Electronics alerts:

Pulse Electronics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.03. 38,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,759. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.