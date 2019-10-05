Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.25.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.02. 3,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,239. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total transaction of $8,080,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,933 shares of company stock worth $154,862,065 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

