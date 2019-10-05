Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $111.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8834 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

