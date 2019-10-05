Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Price Target to C$5.00

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBLT. Cormark cut Cobalt 27 Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities cut Cobalt 27 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$10.50 to C$5.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cobalt 27 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.90.

Shares of KBLT stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.25. 213,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,336. Cobalt 27 Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.27 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The firm has a market cap of $358.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

