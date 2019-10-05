Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 23,604 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of Popular worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Popular by 23.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 36,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 180.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 3,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.