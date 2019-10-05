River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 23,418 Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 17,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

