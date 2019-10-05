RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral, Inc. provides solutions for business communications primarily in the United States. The Company’s products include RingCentral Office, RingCentral Mobile and RingCentral Fax. It provides solutions such as auto-receptionist, flexible extension structure, multiple voicemail boxes, smart call routing, business answering rules, extension dialing, call transfers and elegant integration with Smartphones. RingCentral, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.75.

RNG traded up $35.76 on Wednesday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,240,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,082.50 and a beta of 0.83. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $306,643.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $2,039,419.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,070,424.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,417 shares of company stock valued at $54,799,686. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

