RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 228,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $7,409,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,153.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 188.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, EVP Andrew N. Kattos acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,645.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $509,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 8,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,196. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

