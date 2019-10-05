RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,176,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,021.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

